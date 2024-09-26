Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

