Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 174,183 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,183 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 113.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,289,000 after buying an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 48.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 556,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

