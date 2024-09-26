Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

