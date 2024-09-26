Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $265.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.