Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Progress Software Stock Up 11.8 %

PRGS stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 192,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 22.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,796 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

