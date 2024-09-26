Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $113.66 million and $13.24 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.42599618 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $11,472,770.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

