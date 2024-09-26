Radicle Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.23 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

