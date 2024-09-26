Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 164,600 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of Riskified worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSKD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 290,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

