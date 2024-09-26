Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 520,000 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Conduent worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $621.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Conduent last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

