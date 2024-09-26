Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.98.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

