Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

