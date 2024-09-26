Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Bumble worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $799.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

