Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $7.71 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Signal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

