Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Arvinas worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

