Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 143,100 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $12,273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

