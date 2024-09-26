Rhumbline Advisers Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth $130,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 2.5 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million.

BOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

