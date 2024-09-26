Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

