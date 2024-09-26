Ribbon Communications’ (RBBN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.
