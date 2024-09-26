Ribbon Communications’ (RBBN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

