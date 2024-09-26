Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.81.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,302,376 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

