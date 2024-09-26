Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

