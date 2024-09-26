SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.51

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.78. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3,373 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

