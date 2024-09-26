Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Armor Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold accounts for 4.5% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,717,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 327.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

SA opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Free Report

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Further Reading

