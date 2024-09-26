SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of SEI Investments worth $89,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.