Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Decreases By 78.8%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

