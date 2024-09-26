Short Interest in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Decreases By 33.5%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 75.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,604 shares of company stock worth $73,008. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

