Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 34.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

