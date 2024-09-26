Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

