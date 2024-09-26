Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818,709 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.07% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OMIC stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.86) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 3,375.72%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

