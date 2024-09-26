SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.72

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $866.77 million and $792,839.77 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,859.86 or 1.00033294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00061856 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.71862282 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $410,840.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

