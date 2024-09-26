SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.08% of SmartFinancial worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

