Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $56.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358,988 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after buying an additional 533,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

