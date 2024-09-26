Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.47.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

