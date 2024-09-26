Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Southern by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

