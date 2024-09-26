Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,054,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 207,798 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

