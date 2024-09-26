SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.04

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $129.04, with a volume of 5130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

