SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $124.12 and a 12 month high of $162.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
