Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SR
Spire Trading Down 0.0 %
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.