Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SR

Spire Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SR opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.