Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 153,329 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 495.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after buying an additional 831,585 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,932,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,618,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:FLUT opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.