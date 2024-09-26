Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

