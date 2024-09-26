Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $45.56 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3,019.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,378 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $45,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

