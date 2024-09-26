S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,055,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 119.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

