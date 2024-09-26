State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,447 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $8,355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBB stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TBBB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

