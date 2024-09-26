State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Radware were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RDWR opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $918.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

