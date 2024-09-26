State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $41,968,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $37,144,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 132.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 457,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 451,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock worth $64,316,868 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.08. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.