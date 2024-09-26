State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,962 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 224.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.9 %

NX opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

