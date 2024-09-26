State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,829 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

