State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.23 Million Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 519,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AHR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

