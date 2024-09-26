Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

