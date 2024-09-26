Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) PT Raised to $40.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50 and a beta of -0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

