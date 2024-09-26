Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.14

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 41319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.
